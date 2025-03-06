HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shami did not keep roza, he's a criminal: Maulana

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
14:35
image
President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God." 

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal."One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said.

"People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.

Maulana Bareilvi's comment came following India's four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.

However, the Maulana's comments have not gone down well, with NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar criticising the Maulana for questioning Shami.

"While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami," Rohit Pawar said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board
LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board

Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip
Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's frequent trips to Dubai have come under intense scrutiny following her arrest for allegedly smuggling gold into India.

'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row
'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row

Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it, after a Shiv Sena-UBT MLA pointed to comments of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader.

'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'

'What attitude has spawned such gruesomeness in the state of Saint Tukaram, Saint Dnyaneshwar, and great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar?'

Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts
Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts

The group waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue on Wednesday night, with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD