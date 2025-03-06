Shami did not keep roza, he's a criminal: Maulana

14:35





Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."





Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal."One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said.





"People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.





Maulana Bareilvi's comment came following India's four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.





However, the Maulana's comments have not gone down well, with NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar criticising the Maulana for questioning Shami.





"While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami," Rohit Pawar said.

