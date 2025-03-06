HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex rallies 610 pts to reclaim 74,000

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
16:19
image
Benchmark stock index Sensex rallied nearly 610 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark while Nifty closed above 22,500 in their second day of gains on Thursday following heavy buying in Reliance Industries on easing crude oil prices. 

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 74,340.09. During the day, it surged 660.57 points or 0.89 per cent to hit a high of 74,390.80. The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 207.40 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 22,544.70. In the session, the 50-share barometer jumped 219.15 points or 0.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 22,556.45.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Marathi language of Mumbai: Fadnavis
LIVE! Marathi language of Mumbai: Fadnavis

'Putin And Putin's Elite Hate America'
'Putin And Putin's Elite Hate America'

'Putin will not be bound by any kind of deal he would sign with the US.'

'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'

'What attitude has spawned such gruesomeness in the state of Saint Tukaram, Saint Dnyaneshwar, and great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar?'

PIX: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries Carnatic singer
PIX: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries Carnatic singer

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in Bengaluru.

Video of Beed man attacked with cricket bats goes viral
Video of Beed man attacked with cricket bats goes viral

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media. The video, which appears to be from Bawi village, shows...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD