Sensex rallies 610 points to end above 74K

Benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 610 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark on Thursday following heavy buying in Reliance on easing crude oil prices and firm global trends after US President Donald Trump softened stand on tariffs.





Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 74,340.09, marking its second straight day of gains.





During the day, it surged 660.57 points or 0.89 per cent to hit a high of 74,390.80.





The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 207.40 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 22,544.70.





In the session, the 50-share barometer jumped 219.15 points or 0.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 22,556.45. -- PTI