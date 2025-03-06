HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex rallies 610 points to end above 74K

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
19:17
image
Benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 610 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark on Thursday following heavy buying in Reliance on easing crude oil prices and firm global trends after US President Donald Trump softened stand on tariffs. 

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 74,340.09, marking its second straight day of gains.

During the day, it surged 660.57 points or 0.89 per cent to hit a high of 74,390.80.

The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 207.40 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 22,544.70.

In the session, the 50-share barometer jumped 219.15 points or 0.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 22,556.45.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Latent row: Allahbadia, Mukhija express regret
LIVE! Latent row: Allahbadia, Mukhija express regret

UK condemns security breach during Jaishankar's visit
UK condemns security breach during Jaishankar's visit

The UK has strongly condemned a security breach involving a pro-Khalistan extremist rushing towards External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's convoy in London. The incident took place as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House think tank...

Those who live in Mumbai should learn Marathi: Fadnavis
Those who live in Mumbai should learn Marathi: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it. Fadnavis was speaking in the state assembly after Shiv Sena...

Donald Trump's move suits India: Jaishankar
Donald Trump's move suits India: Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that the US administration under President Donald Trump is moving towards multipolarity, which aligns with India's interests. He also revealed that India and the US have reached...

CAT overturns transfer of Sameer Wankhede
CAT overturns transfer of Sameer Wankhede

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has overturned the transfer of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede from Mumbai to Chennai, ruling that the revenue department violated its own guidelines. Wankhede, known for his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD