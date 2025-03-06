HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 6 paise to settle at 87.12 against US dollar

Thu, 06 March 2025
19:46
The rupee snapped its three-day rally and settled with a loss of 6 paise at 87.12 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Thursday amid uncertainty over trade tariffs and persistent foreign fund outflows.

According to forex traders, investors moved cautiously awaiting the weekly unemployment claims data from the US and the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank.

While a positive equity market, weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and easing crude oil prices contained the losses for the local unit.

In initial trade the local currency gained momentum after the US delayed implementation of higher tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and Reserve Bank of India's decision to infuse Rs 1.9 trillion liquidity into the banking system.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 86.96 and touched the high of 86.88 against the greenback during the day.

The unit later turned volatile and hit the day's low of 87.16 before ending the session at 87.12 (provisional) against the dollar, 6 paise lower from its previous closing level.  -- PTI

