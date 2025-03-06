Rahul meets Dharavi leather hub workers in Mumbai

17:29

Pic: Sahil Salvi





Among the manufacturing units Gandhi visited is Chamar Studio, set up by Sudheer Rajbhar.





Dharavi is one of the largest leather hubs in the world, with more than 20,000 leather manufacturing units, employing more than one lakh workers. Gandhi interacted with the leather industry workers in Dharavi and sought to understand their issues. He also interacted with the entrepreneurs there, the Congress leader said. -- PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Thursday visited the Dharavi leather hub in Mumbai and interacted with leather industry workers. The visit was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the leather hub workforce, a Congress leader said.