Follow Rediff on:      
Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against RGV

Thu, 06 March 2025
13:02
A sessions court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after rejecting his plea for suspension of jail sentence in a cheque bounce case. Earlier, on January 21, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Andheri, Y P Pujari, convicted Varma for the offence punishable under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. 

The magistrate had sentenced the filmmaker to three-month jail term and directed him to pay Rs 3,72,219 to the complainant within three months. The filmmaker subsequently filed an appeal before the sessions court, seeking suspension of the sentence. 

Additional Sessions Judge A A Kulkarni, however, rejected his plea on March 4 and issued NBW against the filmmaker as he did not appear before the court and rejected his plea for suspension of the jail sentence. The matter has been adjourned to July 28 for execution of the warrant. -- PTI

