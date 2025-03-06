Marathi language of Mumbai: Fadnavis

16:56





Fadnavis was speaking in the state assembly after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said the government should clarify its stand on senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's comments that a person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi.





In a clarification on Thursday, Joshi said his remarks were misconstrued, adding that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Leaders of the opposition MVA on Thursday staged a protest in Mumbai against Joshi's remarks, and shouted slogans asserting Marathi is the language of Mumbai.





Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Joshi be booked for treason over his remarks on Marathi language. Fadnavis said, "I haven't heard what Bhaiyyaji said, but the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi."





"Everyone should learn Marathi and should speak the language," he said. The CM said his government respects other languages as well. "If you love and respect your own language, you do the same to other languages. I am sure Bhaiyyaji will agree with me," Fadnavis said. -- PTI

