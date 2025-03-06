HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha govt to set up centre to monitor news, fake news

Thu, 06 March 2025
Representational image
The Maharashtra government will set up a media monitoring centre to analyse news content of the print, electronic and digital media, and has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the purpose. 

The centre will collect and analyse all factual and misleading news reports in print and broadcast media, and prepare a factual report, according to a government resolution (GR) published on Wednesday. If there is a misleading news, it will be clarified in real-time. If there is a negative news, clarification will be given expeditiously, it said. 

The requirement for the centre was felt because of the growth of publications, channels and digital platforms, and there was a need for monitoring under one umbrella how the news related to government schemes, policies is given, the government order said. 

The centre, to work from 8 am to 10 pm every day, will be handled by the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

