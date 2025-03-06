Maha govt to set up centre to monitor news, fake news

12:37

Representational image





The centre will collect and analyse all factual and misleading news reports in print and broadcast media, and prepare a factual report, according to a government resolution (GR) published on Wednesday. If there is a misleading news, it will be clarified in real-time. If there is a negative news, clarification will be given expeditiously, it said.





The requirement for the centre was felt because of the growth of publications, channels and digital platforms, and there was a need for monitoring under one umbrella how the news related to government schemes, policies is given, the government order said.





The centre, to work from 8 am to 10 pm every day, will be handled by the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

The Maharashtra government will set up a media monitoring centre to analyse news content of the print, electronic and digital media, and has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the purpose.