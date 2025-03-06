HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
L&T announces one-day paid menstrual leave

Thu, 06 March 2025
In a first for a major corporate house, engineering, procurement and construction major Larsen and Toubro on Thursday announced a one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees. 

The move will benefit about 5,000 women employees at the city-headquartered company. 

The company's chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan announced the move at a company event to celebrate International Women's Day, sources said. 

Exact details of how to implement the announcement will be formulated by the relevant officials shortly, they said. 

The announcement is only applicable to the employees of the parent L&T and not for its subsidiaries engaged in financial services or technology, they said. 

L&T has 60,000 employees, of which 9 percent or about 5,000 are women, who will benefit from the move. 

The announcement comes within weeks of the company's top leader facing flak for comments asking employees to put in 90-hours a week and not keep staring at their wives. 

The company had later defended the remarks made during an internal virtual meeting as being in line with its nation-building mandate. -- PTI

