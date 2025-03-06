HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Let us roar like wildfire: Stalin slams Hindi mandate

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
10:12
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to social media website X to evoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging Tamil Nadu to rise against what he called the imposition of Hindi. 

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 Anti-Hindi movement in the state. "1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to the proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!" he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges. In another post on X, Stalin expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi and defended Tamil's rightful place. 

Referring to a popular quote, Stalin stated, "When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression." He went on to remind the public of the accusations directed at his party, the DMK, by certain bigots. "Some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added. The Chief Minister raised pointed criticisms of those who he said glorify Nathuram Godse's ideology. 

"The very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government," Stalin remarked, highlighting the significant contributions Tamil Nadu has made in past national efforts, including the Chinese Aggression, the Bangladesh Liberation War, and the Kargil War. He also reminded critics that their ideological forefather assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. 

Stalin emphasized that demanding Linguistic Equality is not chauvinism, and stressed that true chauvinism is seen when laws that govern all citizens are written in a language that Tamils cannot comprehend. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Let us roar like wildfire: Stalin slams Hindi mandate
LIVE! Let us roar like wildfire: Stalin slams Hindi mandate

How Many LS Seats Will South Lose In 2029?
How Many LS Seats Will South Lose In 2029?

'Kerala will lose 6 seats, Tamil Nadu 9 seats, Telangana and Karnataka 2 seats each, Andhra Pradesh 5 seats.'

BJP Hands 'Tamil Pride' On A Platter To DMK
BJP Hands 'Tamil Pride' On A Platter To DMK

If the DMK is able to sustain the momentum until the assembly polls, the AIADMK especially and the PMK and possibly the infant TVK too would find it hard to sign up with the BJP, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

'Putin And Putin's Elite Hate America'
'Putin And Putin's Elite Hate America'

'Putin will not be bound by any kind of deal he would sign with the US.'

Why Jaishankar feels US under Trump 'suits' India
Why Jaishankar feels US under Trump 'suits' India

"From President Trump's perspective, the one big shared enterprise that we have is the Quad, which is an understanding where everybody pays their fair share. There are no free riders involved. So that's a good model which works," he...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD