Let us roar like wildfire: Stalin slams Hindi mandate

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 Anti-Hindi movement in the state. "1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to the proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!" he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges. In another post on X, Stalin expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi and defended Tamil's rightful place.





Referring to a popular quote, Stalin stated, "When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression." He went on to remind the public of the accusations directed at his party, the DMK, by certain bigots. "Some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added. The Chief Minister raised pointed criticisms of those who he said glorify Nathuram Godse's ideology.





"The very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government," Stalin remarked, highlighting the significant contributions Tamil Nadu has made in past national efforts, including the Chinese Aggression, the Bangladesh Liberation War, and the Kargil War. He also reminded critics that their ideological forefather assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.





Stalin emphasized that demanding Linguistic Equality is not chauvinism, and stressed that true chauvinism is seen when laws that govern all citizens are written in a language that Tamils cannot comprehend. -- ANI

