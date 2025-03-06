Lenovo: All PCs Will Be Made In India In 3 Years

11:23

Global technology major Lenovo on Wednesday said the company will manufacture all of its personal computer models from India over the next three years.





The firm aims to touch 100 per cent production for its PC business over this period, said senior executives of the company. This will also include its offering in AI-PC. The announcements come as the firm celebrates 20 years of presence in India.





Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katiyal said that of the total PC sales in India, the company manufactured 30 per cent locally, and will hit 50 per cent next year, and eventually 100 per cent in three years.





Katiyal also said that the first AI-powered servers will be rolled out from its India manufacturing hub from April 1. He was speaking at the firm's flagship event Lenovo TechWorld India 2025 in Mumbai.





In September last year, Lenovo launched a production facility in Puducherry which will manufacture around 50,000 enterprise AI servers and 2,400 high-end graphics processing units (GPU) units annually.





Lenovo, along with strengthening its manufacturing base in India, is also looking at AI talent, and looks to expand its research and development capabilities. The company announced the setting up of another R&D centre in Bengaluru, as it looks to make India as an AI hub.





The Chinese consumer electronic major also said that it is seeing hyper growth in India when it comes to AI. For year-to-date period Lenovo's India revenue grew to $2.5 billion.





Mathew Zielinski, president, International market, Lenovo, said India is "one of the most important markets in the world. Our manufacturing footprint in India, that's not only building for India, but is also establishing India as a huge exporter. For 2024, we built, shipped to India, and shipped out of India Rs 18,000 crore worth of products."





-- Shivani Shinde/Business Standard