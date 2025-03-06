HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Latent row: Allahbadia, Mukhija express regret

Thu, 06 March 2025
18:30
image
Social media personalities Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women on Thursday in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' and expressed regret over the entire episode, sources said. 

Producers of the show -- Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari -- and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel, they said.

They all appeared individually in front of the Commission.

Sources said Allahabadia and Mukhija were quizzed for hours and they expressed regret over the whole episode.

The Commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as Poojari and Bothra.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on Raina's show.

However, the Supreme Court has granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show while calling it 'vulgar' and saying he had a 'dirty mind' which put society to shame.   -- PTI

