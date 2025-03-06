HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K'taka HC stays police notice against YouTuber in Soujanya murder case

Thu, 06 March 2025
23:27
The Karnataka high court on Thursday granted interim relief to prominent YouTuber Sameer M D by staying a police notice issued to him in connection with his video discussing the controversial Soujanya murder case. 

Sameer and his legal counsel had approached the court saying that the notice was arbitrary and legally unsound. 

The case against the YouTuber stems from his recent video discussing the Soujanya murder case, a controversial matter that has been the subject of intense public discourse. 

17-year-old Soujanya, a second-year Pre-University student of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College was allegedly raped and murder on October 9, 2012. 

Her body was found near the Nethravathi river and her hands were tied to a tree with her shawl. 

The police charged Santhosh Rao with the murder but he was acquitted by a Bengaluru Sessions Court on June 16, 2023. -- PTI

