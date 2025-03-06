Indian student working in US store killed by robbers

10:38





The Consulate General of India in Chicago said on Wednesday (local time) that they are in contact with the family of Gampa and the university is offering them all possible support.





The Indian Consulate has not revealed details about the cause of his death.





In a post on X, Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, "We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed."





In November 2024, the Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed shock and sorrow over the reported murder of Indian student Nukarapu Sai Teja from Telangana, who was killed outside a store in Chicago. On the social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago called for immediate action against the perpetrators and assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the victim's family and friends.





The victim's uncle Talluri Srujan said Sai Teja, who had moved to the United States for higher studies, was shot by two African American suspects.





Teja was pursuing an MBA at Concordia University in Chicago after completing his BBA and had also taken a part-time job there. On the day of the incident, Sai Teja had gone to a store. While at the cash counter, the robbers entered the store and demanded money. After Teja complied and handed over the cash, the suspects reportedly shot him outside the store, according to the victim's uncle. -- ANI

