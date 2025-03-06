HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India to grow 6.5% in fiscal 2026 despite challenges: Crisil

Thu, 06 March 2025
15:51
India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be steady at 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2026 despite uncertainties stemming from geopolitical turns and trade-related issues led by US tariff actions, said Crisil Intelligence in a report on Thursday. 

CRISIL's forecast for India's economy depends on two key factors. The rating agency anticipates that normal monsoon and commodity prices will continue to remain soft, which will keep the food prices stable. Cooling food inflation, the tax benefits announced in the Union Budget 2025-2026, and lower borrowing costs are expected to drive discretionary consumption, said the report. 

As per the Crisil Intelligence, the growth is now returning to pre-pandemic rates as fiscal impulse normalizes and the high-base effect wears off. Even with that, the high-frequency Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data reveals that India maintains its pole position among major economies. "India's resilience is being tested again. Over the past few years, we have built a few safe harbors against exogenous shocks--healthy economic growth, low current account deficit and external public debt, and adequate forex reserves--which provide ample policy latitude. So, while the waters can turn choppy, consumption-led rural and urban demand will be crucial to short-term growth," said Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil Ltd. 

He further added that, on the other hand, continuing investments and efficiency gains will aid in the medium term. "We foresee both manufacturing and services supporting growth through fiscal 2031," he added.

