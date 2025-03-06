HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India bought Euro 112 bn worth of Russian oil since Ukraine war

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
14:58
image
India, the world's third largest oil consuming and importing nation, spent 112.5 billion euro (about Rs 1.5 lakh crore) on buying crude oil from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, a European think tank said on Thursday. 

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released a report on payments to Russia for fossil fuels since February 24, 2022.

"According to our estimates, since the beginning of the war, Russia earned EUR 835 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports," it said. 

China was the biggest buyer of Russian fossil fuel at EUR 235 billion (made up of EUR 170 billion for oil, EUR 34.3 billion for coal and EUR 30.5 billion for gas). India, according to CREA, bought fossil fuels worth EUR 205.84 billion from Russia from the beginning of the war until March 2, 2025.

This comprised EUR 112.5 billion (USD 121.59 billion) for purchase of crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel at refineries, and EUR 13.25 billion for coal. India, which is more than 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs, spent USD 232.7 billion on crude imports in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) and USD 234.3 billion in 2023-24. In the first 10 months of the current fiscal, it spent USD 195.2 billion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board
LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board

Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip
Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's frequent trips to Dubai have come under intense scrutiny following her arrest for allegedly smuggling gold into India.

'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row
'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row

Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it, after a Shiv Sena-UBT MLA pointed to comments of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader.

'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'

'What attitude has spawned such gruesomeness in the state of Saint Tukaram, Saint Dnyaneshwar, and great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar?'

Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts
Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts

The group waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue on Wednesday night, with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD