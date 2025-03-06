HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Gujarat Eyes Social Infra Around Semicon Units

Thu, 06 March 2025
11:08
Chief Minister Bhupen Patel
With four out of the five semiconductor plants being set up in India being constructed at Dholera in Gujarat, the state will now focus on building social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, cafeteria, food courts, and other such buildings around industrial areas, Chief Minister Bhupen Patel said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association Vision Summit 2025, Patel said it was due to the state's lead in announcing an electronics and semiconductor manufacturing policy that four out of the five semiconductor plants being set up in India were being constructed at Dholera.

Earlier in the day, India Semiconductor Mission CEO Sushil Pal said semiconductor manufacturing alone could constitute up to 25 per cent, or $100 billion, of the total target of achieving $500 billion in semicon and electronics manufacturing by 2030-2031.

"Electronics manufacturing forms the most important segment of manufacturing because of its market size, growth rate, high potential employability, and because it is the most traded commodity globally," Pal said, adding that the country had so far attracted $18 billion investment under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission.

The first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, okayed by the Union Cabinet in December 2021, has so far seen approvals for four chip packaging facilities and one chip manufacturing facility. The Rs 76,000 crore mission aims to set up from scratch a complete semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging capability in the country.

Micron, which is headquartered in the US, was the first company to receive government approval to set up a chip packaging unit at Sanand in Gujarat. The assembly, testing, marking, and packaging plant will be constructed at a cost of $2.75 billion, which includes the investments to be made by the company as well as state and central governments' sops and incentives.

-- Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

LIVE! Stalin: Godse ideologists questioning DMK's patriotism?

Khalistanis breach Jaishankar's security in UK, India reacts

Rajiv Gandhi failed twice but became PM: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Release hostages now or...: Trump's 'last warning' to Hamas

History In Minutes: Man Who Handwrote Our Constitution

