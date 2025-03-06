HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Female cops to man Modi's Women's Day event in Guj

Thu, 06 March 2025
22:29
A security cover comprising only women police personnel will be deployed at the mega event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Navsari district of Gujarat on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, a state minister said on Thursday. 

This will be the first such initiative in the country, he said. 

"The Gujarat police is taking a unique initiative on the occasion of International Women's Day. For the first time in the history of India, only women police will handle the entire security arrangement of the PM's event - right from his arrival at the helipad at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari till the event venue," minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi said. 

The women police personnel will include IPS officers and constables, he said. 

The prime minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday and Saturday, during which he will address the 'Lakhpti Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi village on March 8. 

"All-women police personnel, including more than 2,100 constables, 187 sub-inspectors, 61 police inspectors, 16 deputy superintendents of police, five SPs, one inspector general of police and one additional DGP rank officer will handle the security that day," he said. -- PTI

