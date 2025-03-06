HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cancer injections worth over Rs 7L stolen from Gurugram hospital

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
22:04
image
Six cancer treatment injections worth over Rs 7 lakh were allegedly stolen from a private hospital in DLF phase 3 area here, police said on Thursday. 

According to a complaint filed by Narayana Superspeciality Hospital's non-medical head Jatin Negi, during an audit of In-patient Department pharmacy drugs in February, it was found that six different kinds of injections were missing. 

The missing injections were Enthertu, which retails for Rs 1,67,069, Avastin Rs 1,23,506, Erbitux Rs 21,250, Biomab Rs 65,643, Versavo Rs 55,005 and Inonza Rs 3,30,000, he alleged. The total value of the six injections added up to Rs 7,62,473, Negi added. 

"Any hospital staff could be behind the theft, as patients, their attendants, or outsiders might not be aware of the high cost of these injections. We have checked CCTV footage but found no evidence of the theft, so far," Negi said in his complaint. 

An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station under section 305 (theft) of the BNS at DLF phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday, the police said. Further probe is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 killed in coal mine accident in MP
LIVE! 3 killed in coal mine accident in MP

Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts
Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts

The group waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue on Wednesday night, with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path...

Tahawwur Rana seeks stay on extradition, fears torture
Tahawwur Rana seeks stay on extradition, fears torture

Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana has moved an 'emergency application' with the United States Supreme Court against his extradition to India, claiming that he will be tortured there since he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

Those who live in Mumbai should learn Marathi: Fadnavis
Those who live in Mumbai should learn Marathi: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it. Fadnavis was speaking in the state assembly after Shiv Sena...

SIT to probe sexploitation of girls in Raj town
SIT to probe sexploitation of girls in Raj town

Five minor Hindu girls were allegedly sexually exploited and blackmailed by Muslim accused in the Beawar district of Rajasthan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD