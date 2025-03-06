Bhaiyyaji Joshi did not say not to speak Marathi: Rane

14:02





Minister Nitesh Rane added, "Whatever it is that Bhaiyyaji Joshi said is not an insult to any language. He said that besides Marathi, other languages should also come to Mumbai. He did not say not to use the Marathi language... People living there (around Ghatkopar) belong to Gujarati community, but did he tell that to not use Marathi language? His statement should be understood first and then a stand should be taken on it. Those who are speaking against him erected 'Kem Chho Worli' banners during elections. What right do they have to show such love for Marathi?..."





Thackeray said, "People from outside come to our state and settle here. However, the language of this land is Marathi, just like Tamil is in Tamil Nadu and Kannada is in Karnataka. The ideology of the BJP is to keep disrespecting Maharashtra."





"Yesterday, Suresh Bhaiyya ji said that the language in Ghatkopar could be Gujarati, but this is absolutely not possible. The language of Mumbai is Marathi. This government even halted the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai because they want to disrespect Maharashtra and the Marathi language," Aditya Thackeray added.





On February 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Marathi education, stating that no Marathi school would be closed. -- ANI

