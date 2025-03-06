HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Babbar Khalsa's terror attack on Kumbh failed due to...

Thu, 06 March 2025
14:20
Security personnel during the Maha Kumbh
Update: An "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI, who had planned a terror attack during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from Kaushambi early Thursday, police said. 

The terrorist identified as Lajar Masih was nabbed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police. 

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said Masih had planned a major terrorist attack during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. 

"However, due to intensive security checks at the religious gathering, he failed to execute his plan," he said. 

The Maha Kumbh was held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The DGP said the arrest of the terrorist also verifies smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan into India. 

Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was nabbed around 3.20 am. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said earlier in the day.

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said. 

He added the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist. Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said. Besides, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, he said. "This terrorist had escaped judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

