Babbar Khalsa terrorist was targeting Maha Kumbh: Cops

Thu, 06 March 2025
13:45
image
Arrested Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lajar Masih wanted to create trouble during Maha Kumbh, says UP DGP Prashant Kumar. 

"The arrest of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist verifies smuggling of arms, drugs from Pakistan into India," he adds.

In a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an active terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and an ISI module, Lajar Masih, was arrested in Kaushambi, UP. The operation, coordinated between the two states, led to the apprehension of Lajar Masih, a resident of Amritsar, who had been on the run since 2024.

