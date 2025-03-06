HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 killed in coal mine accident in MP

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
21:28
File image
File image
Three men, including a supervisor, were killed after a roof collapsed in a coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday, the police said. 

The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, in the Chhatarpur area, about 65 km from the district headquarters, they said. 

Three WCL workers who were pulled out from under the debris after a roof collapse in the coal mine are dead, superintendent of police Nischal Jharia told PTI from the hospital where the victims were taken.

Two of the deceased were locals, while the third person was from Kawardha in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. 

His family is being contacted, the official said.  The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 killed in coal mine accident in MP
LIVE! 3 killed in coal mine accident in MP

Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop

A police officer in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage after suggesting that those uncomfortable with Holi colors should remain indoors, drawing criticism from opposition parties who accused him of bias and demanded action. The...

Tahawwur Rana seeks stay on extradition, fears torture
Tahawwur Rana seeks stay on extradition, fears torture

Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana has moved an 'emergency application' with the United States Supreme Court against his extradition to India, claiming that he will be tortured there since he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

2 Indian nationals buried in UAE days after execution
2 Indian nationals buried in UAE days after execution

Two Indian nationals, Shahjadi Khan and Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, were executed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and buried in the presence of their family members. Shahjadi, a caregiver from Uttar Pradesh, was executed for allegedly...

China tones down 'ready for war with US' rhetoric
China tones down 'ready for war with US' rhetoric

China has toned down its rhetoric on fighting a trade or any other type of war with the US, saying that no such wars should be fought because they cannot be won. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded to US Secretary of Defence...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD