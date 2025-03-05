US will no longer be woke, says Trump

09:29

Our country will be woke no longer, US President Donald Trump said in his first address to Congress after returning to power for the second term, adding that the hiring will be based on skill and competence.





"We have ended the tyranny of the so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government, the private sector and the military and our country will be woke no longer," he said to the Congress.





"We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant or an air traffic controller, you should be hired on the basis of skill and competence, not race or gender," he said adding "You should be hired based on merit, and the Supreme Court in a very powerful decision has allowed us to do so."





The administration also dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments that were portrayed as racist for using writing tests, physical exams, and credit checks in their hiring processes.