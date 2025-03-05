HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
UP man ends life while on video call with girlfriend

Wed, 05 March 2025
A 30-year-old man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide in Thane, Maharashtra, while on a video call with his girlfriend, police said on Wednesday.

Altaf, who had been living in Thane for the past 15 years working as a tailor, consumed poison and slit his wrist on February 22 following a dispute with his girlfriend, they said.

He also filmed the act and sent the video to his girlfriend, who, though, did not inform anyone about the incident, police said.

As the video surfaced on social media after a few days, Altaf's sister Reshma filed a complaint at the Gangaghat police station in Unnao, alleging that a woman from Piper Khera village in Unnao district was blackmailing her brother to extort Rs 2 lakh from him, police said.

According to police, Altaf's body was found in his rented room on February 23 after his neighbours contacted police.

His family was informed, and his last rites were performed in Thane.

Anurag Singh, SHO of Gangaghat police station, said since the incident took place in Thane, the local police there have been contacted for further investigation.   -- PTI

