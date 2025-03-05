UP Assembly bans pan-masala, gutka after spitting incident

14:51





"The consumption of pan-masala and gutka is hereby prohibited on Vidhan Sabha premises, with immediate effect. If any individual consumes pan-masala and gutka on Vidhan Sabha premises, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on them, and necessary action as per rule will be taken against them," Mahana stated.





On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that some Assembly members spit in the Vidhan Sabha hall after consuming pan masala.

Following a pan-masala spitting incident in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday announced a ban on the consumption of pan-masala and gutka within the Vidhan Sabha premises.