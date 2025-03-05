HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two earthquakes rock Manipur

Wed, 05 March 2025
Two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5.7 magnitude, rocked Manipur on Wednesday and the tremors were felt across the Northeast, officials said. 

The earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck the state at 11.06 am. Its epicentre was 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district, and at a depth of 110 km, according to officials of the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.

The tremors were felt in Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region, they said. A second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 12.20 pm. It struck the Kamjong district of the state, at a depth of 66 km, they added.

