Two earthquakes rock Manipur

16:02





The earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck the state at 11.06 am. Its epicentre was 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district, and at a depth of 110 km, according to officials of the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.





The tremors were felt in Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region, they said. A second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 12.20 pm. It struck the Kamjong district of the state, at a depth of 66 km, they added.

Two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5.7 magnitude, rocked Manipur on Wednesday and the tremors were felt across the Northeast, officials said.