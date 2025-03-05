Trump urges bill to ban sex changes on children

11:14





Trump said that his administration is getting wokeness out of US schools, military and society and called wokeness "trouble." In his address to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie and our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you. Because we are getting wokeness out of our schools and out of our military and it's already out and it's out of our society. We don't want it. Wokeness is trouble. Wokeness is bad. Its gone and we feel so much better for it, don't we. Don't we feel better? Our service members won't be activists and ideologues. They will be fighters and warriors. They will fight for our country."





The US President also urged Congress to fund a state-of-the-art golden dome missile defence shield. He called it important to have golden dome missile defence shield and mentioned that Israel and other nations have it. Donald Trump said, "As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future. As a first step, I'm asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art golden dome missile defence shield to protect our homeland. All made in the USA and Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago but the technology just wasn't there, not even close." -- ANI

