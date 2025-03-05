HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump targets India in 1st Congress address

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
09:10
image
United States President Donald Trump again targeted India in his address to joint session of US Congress over tariffs.

Calling the tariffs charged by countries like 'India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico and China' 'unfair', Trump touted his tariff plan in his joint address.

"On April 2nd, I wanted to make it April 1st but didn't want it to be accused of April Fools' day... it's a lot of money... April 2nd reciprocal tariffs kick in, whatever they tax us, we will tax them... if they do non-monetary tariffs, we will keep non-monetary barriers to keep them out of market," he said.

TOP STORIES

Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump
Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

LIVE! US will no longer be woke, says Trump
LIVE! US will no longer be woke, says Trump

Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz

Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'

'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge
Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge

India playing at one venue has been a hot topic for debate among former cricketers and some sections of fans. There has hardly been any press conference where questions haven't been raised about tournament scheduling.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD