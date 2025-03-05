Trump targets India in 1st Congress address

09:10

United States President Donald Trump again targeted India in his address to joint session of US Congress over tariffs.





Calling the tariffs charged by countries like 'India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico and China' 'unfair', Trump touted his tariff plan in his joint address.





"On April 2nd, I wanted to make it April 1st but didn't want it to be accused of April Fools' day... it's a lot of money... April 2nd reciprocal tariffs kick in, whatever they tax us, we will tax them... if they do non-monetary tariffs, we will keep non-monetary barriers to keep them out of market," he said.