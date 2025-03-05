HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump returns to 'golden age of America' theme

Wed, 05 March 2025
President Donald Trump harkened back to his promise of a "golden age of America' as he concluded his remarks to a joint session of Congress, repeating the line that began his speech and was also a key theme of his inaugural address.

"My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before," he vowed.

Trump's speech underscored the fast-paced, divisive first six weeks of his second term as he repeatedly went after former President Joe Biden, highlighted his accomplishments, and laid out new priorities.

