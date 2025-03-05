Trump praises Elon Musk for 'working very hard'

09:13

US President Donald Trump hailed DOGE chief Elon Musk's work in his joint address to Congress.





"Created the DOGE, perhaps you heard of it... which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight, thank you Elon, you are working very hard... he didn't need this... even this side appreciates this, they just don't want to admit," he said, pointing at Democrats.



