Trump praises Elon Musk for 'working very hard'

Wed, 05 March 2025
09:13
US President Donald Trump hailed DOGE chief Elon Musk's work in his joint address to Congress.

"Created the DOGE, perhaps you heard of it... which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight, thank you Elon, you are working very hard... he didn't need this... even this side appreciates this, they just don't want to admit," he said, pointing at Democrats.

Musk attended Trump's address and has been a frequent presence in Washington, also making appearances at the White House in the Oval Office and speaking at Trump's first Cabinet meeting to outline the work DOGE is undertaking.

TOP STORIES

Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

LIVE! US will no longer be woke, says Trump

Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz

Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'

'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge
Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge

India playing at one venue has been a hot topic for debate among former cricketers and some sections of fans. There has hardly been any press conference where questions haven't been raised about tournament scheduling.

