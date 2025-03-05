HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tesla rents space in Mumbai for maiden showroom in India

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
23:20
image
American EV maker Tesla has rented a 4,000-sq ft space in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to house its maiden showroom in the country, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The company, promoted by billionaire Elon Musk, will be paying a rent of over Rs 35 lakh per month for the space which comes with some parking lots as well, as per documents shared by CRE Matrix.

The launch of Tesla is a keenly awaited one and may well be a precursor to the pioneering auto company's eventual plans to manufacture or assemble in India.

The lease for the space in Maker Maxity is for a period of five years and the monthly rental will go up to nearly Rs 43 lakh a month with a 5 per cent rent escalation per year, as per the documents.

The property on the ground floor is located very close to India's first Apple Store, and has been leased from Univco Properties.

A rental agreement was registered between Univco and one of Tesla's arms having its offices in Pune on February 27.

The monthly rent per square feet works out to Rs 881 at the starting rental, and a security deposit of Rs 2.11 crore has been paid, the documents said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US SC junks plea to freeze foreign aid in 5-4 ruling
LIVE! US SC junks plea to freeze foreign aid in 5-4 ruling

Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?
Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?

'There is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country.'

Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA
Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, will be '100 per cent' put in jail, Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative council.

Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded
Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded

Air India has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses during simulator training. Ten pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation. The action follows a...

CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India
CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy second Semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD