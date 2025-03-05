HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after CT exit

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
12:08
image
Australia's stand-in skipper and batting mainstay Steve Smith on Wednesday announced his retirement from ODIs after his team's semifinal loss to India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. 

The 35-year-old, who top-scored in the match with a 96-ball 73, informed his teammates of the decision after the four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, according to a statement from Cricket Australia. He will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals. 

"It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said. "Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he added. 

After making his debut in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith evolved into one of Australia's finest ODI batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly
LIVE! Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Russia ready for peace, Ukraine for negotiation: Trump
Russia ready for peace, Ukraine for negotiation: Trump

"... It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides," Trump said.

Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter
Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. Authorities suspect she may have attempted to use her connections to bypass customs checks. Officials are investigating...

Why did Trump thank Pakistan?
Why did Trump thank Pakistan?

In his address to the joint session of Congress, Trump recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, terming the withdrawal under the...

Man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note
Man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note

In the note, Gaurav held his wife Priya and her family responsible for his death, stating he had suffered injustice and was taking his life due to their harassment, Singh claimed.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD