Sensex snubs Trump, sharp recovery today

The Sensex surged 740.30 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 73,730.23, while the Nifty jumped 250.00 points, or 1.13 per cent, to end at 22,332.65. Out of the Nifty 50 companies, 46 closed in the green, while only four ended in losses, signaling a broad-based recovery. Among the top gainers were Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, and M&M, while Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Shriram Finance were the major laggards of the day.

After facing a prolonged 10-session losing streak, the Indian stock market staged a sharp recovery on Wednesday, witnessing strong buying sentiments in the closing session.