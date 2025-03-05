HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Send that kambhakt (Abu Azmi) to UP: Yogi

Wed, 05 March 2025
14:10
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party and its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi over his controversial remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, CM Yogi while condemning the Samajwadi Party asked them to remove Abu Azmi from the party and send him to Uttar Pradesh for "treatment". 

CM Yogi said: "Samajwadi Party us (Abu Azmi) kambhakt ko nikalo party se, UP bhej do, baaki upchaar hum apne aap karwa lenge." ("Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment.)

Sharpening his attacks on SP, CM Yogi said that they keep blaming Mahakumbh while the SP MLA is praising the person (Aurangzeb) who destroyed the temple and considers him as idol.

"The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considers Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country? Samajwadi Party should answer this. On one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh...on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country...why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?" the Chief Minister said in assembly. -- PTI

