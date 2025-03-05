Record Americans opt for UK citizenship after Trump 2.0

11:27





More than 6,100 US citizens applied for UK citizenship last year, the most since records began in 2004, when fewer than 3,000 Americans submitted an application, according to data from the UK's Home Office.





Last year's numbers also saw a marked uptick from 2023, a year with fewer than 5,000 applications by US citizens.





Applications by Americans soared in the last three months of 2024, when more than 1,700 people applied '" the most in any quarter in the past two decades.





The surge is reminiscent of an upswing recorded in the first six months of 2020, when more than 5,800 Americans gave up their citizenship, nearly tripling the number from all of 2019.That uptick came in the wake of Trump's first presidency and changes in tax policy, analysts argued then, and were mostly Americans who had already been living in Britain for some time.

