Follow Rediff on:      
Order on Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament on Mar 7

Wed, 05 March 2025
15:51
A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for March 7 its decision on the plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament session. 

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments on the plea. On March 3, the court had asked the NIA to respond to Rashid's plea. 

The application, filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi for Rashid on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that Rashid was a parliamentarian and needed to attend the upcoming session to fulfil his public duty. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

