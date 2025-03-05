Now, Cong's Shama Mohamed lauds Team India win

00:06

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Tuesday congratulated team India for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025.





'Congratulations to Team India for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A big shout out to @imVkohli for scoring 84 and to be the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knock out tournaments !' Mohamed said.





On Monday, in her post on X, Mohamed said that Rohit Sharma needs to lose weight. However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X. -- ANI

