Munde resignation eyewash, he will be back: Sena UBT

Wed, 05 March 2025
17:34
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as a minister was an "eyewash" and that he has been assured re-entry into the Maharashtra cabinet after the Beed sarpanch murder case cools down. 

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came down heavily on Munde, whose close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the sarpanch murder case, and dismissed his resignation as nothing but drama. 

Instead of seeking Munde's resignation, he should have been sacked from the cabinet, the Marathi daily asserted. The NCP legislator from Beed district saying he has quit on moral grounds is a cruel joke, noted the publication. 

"Munde's resignation was an eyewash and just an adjustment," it said. The MLA from Parli, who served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Fadnavis government, resigned on Tuesday after images and videos of brutality meted out to Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh went viral on Monday and sparked state-wide outrage. Munde's close aide Karad is a key accused in the Deshmukh murder case. -- PTI

