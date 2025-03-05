Mkts open in green despite Trump's looming tariffs

10:21





The BSE Sensex started the session 483 points higher at 73,473 while the Nifty 50 gained 160 points, opening at 22,240. Market breadth showed 30 Nifty companies advancing, while 20 declined, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.





Among the top Nifty performers, M&M, Power Grid, HCL Tech, BPCL, and Adani Ports led the gains. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma were the biggest laggards in early trade. -- ANI

Indian stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday, despite US President announcing reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on Tuesday (Local Time). Companies across Japan to Mexico braced for higher prices, lower demand, and supply chain disruptions, as business and consumer confidence weakened due to the new U.S. trade policies.