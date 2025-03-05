HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mkts open in green despite Trump's looming tariffs

Wed, 05 March 2025
10:21
Indian stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday, despite US President announcing reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on Tuesday (Local Time). Companies across Japan to Mexico braced for higher prices, lower demand, and supply chain disruptions, as business and consumer confidence weakened due to the new U.S. trade policies. 

The BSE Sensex started the session 483 points higher at 73,473 while the Nifty 50 gained 160 points, opening at 22,240. Market breadth showed 30 Nifty companies advancing, while 20 declined, reflecting cautious optimism among investors. 

Among the top Nifty performers, M&M, Power Grid, HCL Tech, BPCL, and Adani Ports led the gains. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma were the biggest laggards in early trade. -- ANI

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

Trump said his administration also dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments that were portrayed as racist for using writing tests, physical exams, and credit checks in their hiring processes.

Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

