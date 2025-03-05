Militants hurl grenade at police post in Baramulla

11:59

Representational image





"A blast was heard from the rear side of the police post at Old Town in Baramulla around 9:20 pm on Tuesday, causing concern among the public," a police official said. Police immediately cordoned off the area in coordination with other security agencies and a search operation was launched, the official said.





During the search, a grenade pin was recovered, he said, adding no loss of life or property damage was reported. A thorough inquiry has been initiated and search operations are underway, the police official added. -- PTI

Militants have hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, but there was no damage to property or loss of life in the incident, police said on Wednesday.