Militants hurl grenade at police post in Baramulla

Wed, 05 March 2025
11:59
Representational image
Militants have hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, but there was no damage to property or loss of life in the incident, police said on Wednesday. 

"A blast was heard from the rear side of the police post at Old Town in Baramulla around 9:20 pm on Tuesday, causing concern among the public," a police official said. Police immediately cordoned off the area in coordination with other security agencies and a search operation was launched, the official said. 

During the search, a grenade pin was recovered, he said, adding no loss of life or property damage was reported. A thorough inquiry has been initiated and search operations are underway, the police official added. -- PTI

