Man viciously attacks woman after she resists rape bid

Wed, 05 March 2025
17:52
A 19-year-old man allegedly repeatedly slashed a 36-year-old woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Abhishek Navpute targeted the woman in the Ghardon area of the district, the official said.

According to police, Navpute had been stalking the woman for the past some time despite her not responding to his overtures.

Navpute allegedly tried to strangle and rape the woman when she was working in a field on Sunday.

When she fought back, he attacked her with a knife multiple times till she collapsed. The woman suffered about 15 wounds, the official said. Assuming that the woman had died, Navpute fled from the spot.

Later, the woman's mother-in-law spotted her and took her to a hospital.

The woman became conscious on Monday night and told the police about the attack.

Navpute was tracked down and arrested from a farm on Tuesday, the official added.   -- PTI

