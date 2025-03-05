HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Malala visits hometown for first time after being shot

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
23:29
image
Pakistan's first Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday visited her hometown in the troubled northwest of the country for the first time after being shot by the Taliban and met her family members.

She flew by helicopter to Barkana in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where she met with her uncle, Ramazan, who recently underwent surgery in Islamabad after suffering from heart problems, and also visited the ancestral graveyard, The Dawn newspaper reported.

Local Karora Station House Officer (SHO) Amjad Alam Khan told Dawn.com that Malala was accompanied by her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, and her husband, Aseer Malik, who she married in 2021.

SHO Khan said she also visited the school and college she had established in Barkana in 2018 to provide free education to approximately one thousand girls in the district, which previously had no functional government college for girls.

"Malala met students, inspected classes and spoke to students while urging them to study and make their future brighter," the SHO said, adding that the Malala Fund would ensure a high standard of education at the college free of charge.

Malala also visited the home of her maternal family.

Also present was education activist Shahzad Roy, who runs the Shangla Girls School and College under Zindagi Trust. He briefed her about the facilities provided by the college.

She returned to Islamabad after her short visit. Malala's first visit to Pakistan since being shot was in 2018.

Following that, she visited Pakistan in 2022 to travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding and met its victims.

She also visited in January this year to attend the International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities held in Islamabad.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai walks after attending the 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities' summit in Islamabad, on January 12, 2025. Photograph: Salahuddin/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tesla rents space for maiden showroom in India
LIVE! Tesla rents space for maiden showroom in India

Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds
Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds

A 26-year-old student from Telangana, G Praveen, was found dead with bullet wounds in the US. The circumstances leading to his death are unclear. Praveen's family was informed by US authorities on Wednesday morning (Indian time). Some...

Unpaid Rs 15 crore loan led to Kolkata triple murder
Unpaid Rs 15 crore loan led to Kolkata triple murder

Kolkata Police detectives on Wednesday visited the house, where three female members of a family were killed last month, and reconstructed the crime scene with an accused -- the husband of one of the deceased.

CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India
CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy second Semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday

Sharif thanks Trump for 'appreciating' Pakistan
Sharif thanks Trump for 'appreciating' Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism efforts after the country arrested a wanted terrorist. Trump thanked the Pakistani government for helping arrest...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD