Keep it up, beta! SRK salutes Anant Ambani for Vantara

The PM posted this picture among several others from Vantara and wrote on X: "At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that too ironically by their Mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question - how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals."

Shah Rukh Khan commends Anant Ambani for his efforts at animal rehab at Vantara. Replying to PM Modi's post, SRK tweets, "Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care' for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi's presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this. The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant's commitment of providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!"