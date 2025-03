16:09

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Kedarnath ropeway project. The ropeway, with a total length of 12.9 kilometres, will come up with a monetary outlay of about Rs 4,081 crore. The ropeway project will be from Sonprayag to Kedarnath. The project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore.