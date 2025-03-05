India charges US auto tariffs higher than 100%: Trump

10:01





Trump said, "Under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff and in some cases a rather large one. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average the European Union China, Brazil India Mexico and Canada have you heard of them and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent."

President Donald Trump targeted India's import duties in speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time). Trump specifically targetted India's tariffs on automobile imports saying, "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%", While addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump said that the reciprocal tax will kick in on April 2. He said that the US has been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth and vowed not to "let that happen any longer."