HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India charges US auto tariffs higher than 100%: Trump

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
10:01
image
President Donald Trump targeted India's import duties in speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time). Trump specifically targetted India's tariffs on automobile imports saying, "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%", While addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump said that the reciprocal tax will kick in on April 2. He said that the US has been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth and vowed not to "let that happen any longer."

Trump said, "Under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff and in some cases a rather large one. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average the European Union China, Brazil India Mexico and Canada have you heard of them and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Are you comfortable with Musk poking into your info?'
LIVE! 'Are you comfortable with Musk poking into your info?'

Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump
Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

Our country will be woke no longer: Trump
Our country will be woke no longer: Trump

Trump said his administration also dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments that were portrayed as racist for using writing tests, physical exams, and credit checks in their hiring processes.

Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz

Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'

'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD