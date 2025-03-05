HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In address to Congress, Trump thanks Pakistan for...

Wed, 05 March 2025
09:47
In his address to US Congress, President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for helping apprehend ISIS-K mastermind of 2021 Kabul airport attack that killed 13 American soldiers during the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing," Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress. 

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity," the president revealed. "And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

Trump thanked the government of Pakistan for assisting in apprehending the "monster" and added that it was "a very momentous day" for Gold Star families affected by the attack. 

