I was suspended despite withdrawing remarks: Abu Azmi

Wed, 05 March 2025
15:30
SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday over his comment praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, said the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark. 

In a video statement released by his office, Azmi asserted he had not said anything wrong, but retracted the remark, which he made outside the assembly, to ensure the House functions. 'Still I was suspended,' he said. Earlier in the day, the state assembly passed a motion unanimously by a voice vote to suspend Azmi from the House till the end of the budget session. Members of the treasury benches said Azmi's remark eulogising Aurangzeb was a insult of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

The budget session of the state legislature will end on March 26. Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). "Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai. Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

His comments rocked both houses of the state legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling side demanding his suspension and that he be booked for treason. After the outrage over his comments, Azmi in a post on X on Tuesday said his statements were twisted.

