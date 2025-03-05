HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I made Nitish CM, saved JD-U: Tejashwi

Wed, 05 March 2025
17:21
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacts a day on, to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's comment on his father Lalu Prasad. 

"Yesterday, Nitish Kumar said in the Assembly that he made Lalu Yadav the Chief Minister. Forget about what Nitish Kumar says. But Nitish Kumar should remember that even before him, my father had already been elected as an MLA twice and once as an MP. Forget about Lalu Yadav, Lalu Ji has made many Prime Ministers. It was me who made him (Nitish Kumar) CM twice and saved his party... There is a tired Chief Minister with retired officers in the state."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance government headed by him put an end to frequent Hindu-Muslim clashes in the state by taking measures such as fencing graveyards and bringing to justice those named in communal riots.

Read what happened here

