Delhi court reserves order on custody parole sought by MP Rashid Engineer

The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved order on the custody parole sought by Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer to attend the Parliament Session.





He has sought a custody parole to attend Parliament sessions from March 10 to April 4.





Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh reserved order for March 7 after hearing submissions of counsel for Rashid Engineer and NIA.





Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, alongwith Nishita Gupt, appeared for Rashid Engineer and argued that he is not a threat.





He was given custody parole earlier also, and there were three extensions.





On the point of security arrangements, it was submitted that jail security would take him to the parliament and leave him there. Security personnel in civil clothes can go inside.





It was further submitted that, in the last session, he was granted custody parole for two days on February 11 and 13.





"There will be no hindrance if he goes there. He can attend Parliament in custody parole," the counsel argued.





Rashid's counsel further argued, "I am not a security threat."





He argued Rashid as a parliamentarian represented 45 per cent of Kashmir and so he could be allowed to represent his constituency.





Advocate Gautam Khazanchi, special counsel for NIA, opposed the plea.





He submitted that the law is settled in the Suresh Kalmadi case, and they have no statutory right to attend parliament until they are in detention.





Rashid Engineer is accused and is running in judicial custody in a case filed by the NIA.





His regular bail application is pending before the special NIA at Patiala House Court.





The court has asked the counsel to file written submissions.





Meanwhile, he has moved an application through Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi to seek interim bail or interim custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament Session from March 10 to April 4, 2025. -- ANI